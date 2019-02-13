|
James D. "Jim" Fisher
Dimmitt, TX - James D. "Jim" Fisher, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Dimmitt, Texas.
Family and Friends Celebration of Life and Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service with Pastor Mike Woods officiating will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Dimmitt, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt.
Jim was born in Endicott, New York to James Fisher and Lillian (Van Skiver) Fisher Vosburgh on December 3, 1934. He was raised and attended school in Vestal, New York and later joined the United States Air Force. While stationed at Cannon Air Force Base, he met and married the love of his life, June Hardage on December 31, 1955 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Jim worked for Contel Telephone in New Mexico transferring to Dimmitt until his retirement. He was a faithful Dallas Cowboy and Texas Ranger fan. There was hardly a backroad he didn't know in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle that would always lead to many exciting motorcycle and boating adventures with his friends, family and grandchildren. Jim never met a stranger and his laughter and zest for life will be missed by many.
Jim is survived by his wife, June Fisher of Dimmitt and one son, Tony (Darla) Fisher and one daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Pigg all of Dimmitt, five grandchildren, Jim Don (Sabrina) Laurent, Kody Laurent, Tabitha (Philip) Lumbrera, Dalton (Rene) Fisher and Darcy (Orrin) McLain and eight great grandchildren, three brothers, Bud (Gay) Fisher, Jack Fisher, Russ (Scotty) Race, and three sisters, Dee Scott, Patti Vosburgh (James Kennedy) and Pam (Don) Petcosky. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Randy Race and Bill Fisher and one sister, Penny Buck.
The family requests memorials be made to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2019