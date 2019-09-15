|
James Ducey
Endwell - James Ducey of Endwell NY left this world peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 after a 7 year battle against Alzheimer's disease. He is predeceased by his grandson Liam. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Judy of 54 years, and his 4 children Anne (Jonathan), Ellen (Rob), John (Christine) and Mary (Ryan) and his 10 grandchildren Mason, Emma, RJ, Reese, Julia, Leah, Cash, Jack, Carleigh, and Rachael. Family was his pride and joy and he lived for moments spent together with kids and grandchildren. Jim was born on October 7, 1936 in Haverstraw, NY. He graduated at 15 from Haverstraw High School and attended Peddie Preparatory School in Hightstown, New Jersey before heading off to earn his many degrees. He received a BS in mechanical engineering from Manhattan College; a MS in mechanical engineering from Yale University; and a MS in engineering administration and PhD in computer science from Syracuse University. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of learning, teamwork, athletics, loyalty, friendship and love of God. He was a gifted athlete, enjoying football, basketball, and baseball when he was young and tennis and softball throughout his life. Though his demeanor could often be intimidating, he won over many when they experienced the "Jim Ducey line of questioning" to get to know them. He had his first career at IBM where he worked for 30 years and retired as a Senior Engineer/Manager. At work, he was a mentor to many since he took joy in fueling other people's success. His children all attended Broome County Catholic schools. He was instrumental in helping keep these schools open, and athletic programs active, as a key member of the Finance and Planning Committee. In 1993 he began his second career at Seton Catholic Central as a physics teacher. He prepared for this by spending a summer attending a course at Cornell University learning the curricular and resource requirements to bring AP Physics to Seton. He was known for his dedication to each student's success which included extensive lesson planning. He stayed up late revising class notes and enlisted "secretary" Judy to make early morning copies for every student on the full size copier he kept in the living room. He inspired his students and played a key role in helping many select career paths and colleges. His faith was central in his life — praying the rosary on car trips, daily mass, and nightly prayer with Judy. In his late 70s Alzheimers began to rob him of his brilliant mind and eventually even his memories of family and lifelong friends. A highlight during this difficult time was Jim's experience in 2019 at Yesteryears Day Program for Adults in Endwell. We are grateful beyond words not only for the respite for Judy but for the staff's warm, kind, respectful treatment of Jim. Each visit started with a heartfelt welcome leading in to much-needed social engagement and assisted activity that greatly improved Jim's quality of life. Judy would like to also thank the staff in the Star Unit of JGT Nursing home for their compassionate care during Jim's brief stay with them. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider expressions of sympathy in Jim's memory to Seton Catholic Central High School, 70 Seminary Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13905 (csbcsaints.org), the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org) or to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019