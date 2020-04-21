|
|
James Dyer Haus
Vestal - James Dyer Haus, of Vestal and recently Endicott - born on December 16, 1951, died unexpectedly at Wilson Hospital on April 17, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Leona Haus, and brother Frank. He is survived by his sister, Terry (Bill) Kucera, his niece, Chenoa Kucera (Christy), and his great niece and nephew, Kyra and Wyatt. Also, aunts, uncle, many cousins and special friends. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the humane society, cystic fibrosis, or a in Memory of James.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020