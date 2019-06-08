|
James E. Crossett
Albany - James Edward Crossett, formerly of Vestal, New York, died February 3, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Care in Albany, New York. Born on April 22, 1925, in Dover, Delaware, he was 93 years old.
Jim was a veteran of World War II, having joined the Army Air Force immediately upon graduating from North High School in Binghamton. He became a navigator on B-17's. From then on Jim always loved airplanes and loved to fly anywhere.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy (Dottie) Eastman, in July, 1945. After the war, he went to work for Universal Instruments in Binghamton where he spent his whole career, retiring in 1987. Jim and Dottie built their dream house in Vestal and raised their three daughters there. Jim loved music, particularly classical and organ music, and passed that love on to his three daughters. Jim was proud of his three daughters and encouraged them to be whatever they wanted to be when they grew up. He supported their choices in any way that he could.
He and Dottie were long-time members of the Vestal Center United Methodist Church where Jim sang in the choir as well as volunteered for many activities. He was handy with a hammer and loved to help anyone with a project. Once retired, he and Dottie traveled all over the country in their RV trailer. They loved exploring all of the National Parks. Sometimes they traveled with friends and sometimes on their own. They also loved taking each of their grandchildren on RV camping trips.
Jim was pre-deceased by his wife, Dottie. He is survived by his three daughters (Barbara Manning, Terri Fredericks & Debra Kerr) and their partners (Chuck Manning, Lance Fredericks & Kyle Anderson). He is also survived by five grandchildren (Brian, Tracy, Kirsten, Kimberly and Amanda) and five great-grandchildren. And lastly, he is survived by many friends. The family would particularly like to thank special long-time friends, Joanne Puterbaugh and Bill VanDyke, for their constant friendship over the last year.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Hospice (445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205) or the Vestal Center United Methodist Church (478 W. Hill Rd., Vestal, NY 13850). A memorial service will be held at the Vestal Center United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11am. Family will greet people prior to the service, starting at 10:30am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 8 to June 9, 2019