James E. Devine
Endicott - James E. Devine, 76, of Endicott, NY, returned quietly to his creator at his home on June 13, 2019. He is survived by his son, James P. Devine and ex-wife, Nancy Devine. Also his brothers Martin (Helen) Devine and Terrance (Phyllis) Devine and his two sisters Patricia Pratt and Agnes Joyce. Also his guardian angel over the last few years, Patty Lasky and several other nieces and nephews. James was involved in the Endicott Elks for over 30 years and served in many offices not the least of which was Exalted Ruler and State Secretary. He was a general contractor by trade all of his working life of which he was most proud. Memorial services will be for family only.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019