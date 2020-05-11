James E. Heaman



New Milford, PA - James Heaman, 85, peacefully entered into rest on May 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 35 years, Deborah. Jim is also survived by his very large family; many children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren; sisters; many nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Kingy, Tiny, and Daisy. Jim was an owner/operator commercial truck driver. He also ran his own body shop for a number of years, worked for Don Burns, and also worked for Cosmello's Auto Sales. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and gardening. He was skilled with anything that needed repaired and a "Jack of all Trades, Master of None." Jim was funny and spent hours teaching the kids poems and the secrets of life. There was never a dull moment with Jim around, with laughter that brought everyone to tears. Jim, with his bright zest for life, will be dearly missed. Jim's final ride in a rig will take him to his final place of rest in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions and sympathy cards may be sent to the family through the funeral home, P.O. Box 936, Hallstead, PA 18822.









