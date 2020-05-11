James E. Heaman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Heaman

New Milford, PA - James Heaman, 85, peacefully entered into rest on May 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 35 years, Deborah. Jim is also survived by his very large family; many children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren; sisters; many nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Kingy, Tiny, and Daisy. Jim was an owner/operator commercial truck driver. He also ran his own body shop for a number of years, worked for Don Burns, and also worked for Cosmello's Auto Sales. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and gardening. He was skilled with anything that needed repaired and a "Jack of all Trades, Master of None." Jim was funny and spent hours teaching the kids poems and the secrets of life. There was never a dull moment with Jim around, with laughter that brought everyone to tears. Jim, with his bright zest for life, will be dearly missed. Jim's final ride in a rig will take him to his final place of rest in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions and sympathy cards may be sent to the family through the funeral home, P.O. Box 936, Hallstead, PA 18822.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
You will be missed. I'll see you again, bet you thought you could get away from me, until then I'm sending my love. Xoxoxo
Joyce Rogers
Daughter
May 11, 2020
Dad you will be missed. I will see you again someday, bet you thought you could get away from me, until then I'm sending my love on ahead.
Joyce
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved