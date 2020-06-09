James E. McManus
Skaneateles - James E. McManus, 87, went to his eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at The Oxford Veterans' Home. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Donna, daughter Elizabeth, parents Clyde and Mabel, siblings Irving, Leonard, and Constance. He was born November 1, 1932, and grew up in Camillus, NY.
James served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He met Donna, the love of his life, on a blind date. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Jim and Donna raised their family in Skaneateles, where they were very involved in the community. Jim volunteered at the Skaneateles Fire Department for more than 25 years beginning in 1967. He and Donna were founding members of S.A.V.E.S. They were members of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. Jim was very musical and played in the Drum and Bugle Corps. He always enjoyed listening to big band and brass music. He was also involved with youth hockey for many years. Jim retired from Carrier Corporation after a long career as mechanical engineer. He and Donna enjoyed their retirement, spending winters in Florida and traveling with friends. He loved to golf, garden, and spend time on the farm with his best friend and brother-in law Lewis Wellington. He was a man of routine who could be found every morning at the Hilltop for his morning coffee. He was a friendly guy who was always up for a good conversation. He dearly loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He spent the last eight years in Binghamton to be near his son Andy and family, but always missed Skaneateles.
James is survived by his sons Stephen (Karen), Andrew (Bridgette), Jeffrey (Hien My Nguyen) grandchildren Lauren, Grace, Gabriel, Cameron, and Sadie, and great grand-daughter Sophia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at The New York State Veterans' Home in Oxford, especially on the Pine Neighborhood, for the compassionate care provided over the past few months under challenging circumstances. We could not have asked for better care.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles.
If you wish to honor his memory, take a cup of coffee to a friend and visit for awhile. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to S.A.V.E.S, www.savesambulance.org, or the Skaneateles Fire Department, www.skaneatelesvfd.com/fundraising.php.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.