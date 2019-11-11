|
James E. Trynoski
Thompson, PA - Jim left us way too soon on November 10, 2019 at Scranton Regional Hospital from cancer. Born September 19, 1968 in Susquehanna, Jim was preceded by his parents Donna Mae (Edwards) and Edwin Gene Trynoski.
Jim could fix just about anything from farm equipment to hybrid buses. One of the best hybrid technicians in the country he would travel from coast to coast fixing buses and making friends, most of the time. Always fun trying to keep track on Facebook of where he was headed to next.
Married to Karen Sue (Hubal) for 27 years, partners for life through good times, rough times and wonderful times the best thing was being parents to our wonderful daughter, Kaylin Nicole. Daddy was extremely proud of his little girl, especially when she was accepted to Binghamton University.
Jim would do anything for his family and friends. Sitting still was never an option Jim had to be doing something, mowing lawns, fixing equipment, making picture frames, cutting firewood, whatever needed to be done. Until it was time to build the fire - look out neighborhood you can smell the lighter fluid. It was time for a bonfire & cocktails!
Jim leaves behind his bonus siblings Lori, Andy, Jim, David and Cheryl, nieces and nephews, Craig, Mallery, Rob, Stephanie, Rachel, Keith, Layne, Griffin, Ben, Andrew, Emma & Molly. Some very special friends from the card players, fishing buddy, firewood cutters, hockey and golfers and especially his great friends whom he worked with at BAE Systems.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA.
Interment will be held in the Ararat Cemetery, Ararat, PA.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers donations call be made to the Thompson Hose Company, 53 Water Street, Thompson, PA 18465.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019