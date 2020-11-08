James Edward DelaneyJames E Delaney, 85, passed away Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. He was predeceased by his parents, Kathleen and Thomas Delaney, his wife, Emma Elizabeth Delaney of 38 years of marriage, his sisters, Mary Delaney, Kay Hunsinger and brother-in-law, Earl Hunsinger, Pat Clouser and brother-in-law Dick Clouser, and his brother, Francis Delaney, along with niece Heidi Monahan & nephew, Billy Clouser and nephew, Kenneth Holbert, niece and nephew, Tina and Richard Ellsworth, and nephew James Hunsinger. He is survived by his son, Randy Rudock and his wife, Cindy (Miles) of Newark Valley; nieces and nephews, Tom Hunsinger, Kathy Chapman, Dolly Holbert, Ginny and Tom Payne, Billie Joe and James Wilmont, Ricki Clouser, Casy Clouser, Colleen Clouser; also several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also, survived by his partner, and friend, Lee Rozelle.James retired from Endicott Forging Works as dye and tool machinist for 30 years. He had a great love for photography. He was the photographer for the Endicott Fire Department for 35 years.Thanks to the nursing staff at Elizabeth Church Manor during the past two months. Also, special thanks to nurse Sam for her compassion, professionalism, heart, communications and quality of care, during James stay at ECM. Special thanks to Alecia Bensly, nurse practitioner, for her outstanding expertise, knowledge in dealing with cancer patients and end of life and for keeping James Delaney, free of anxiety and pain, along with allowing him to function to the best of his ability, with family and loved ones.Per the request of James, there will be no viewing, and those wishing may make contributions to the Veterans Association, as James was a Veteran of the Korean War.