James Evans


1948 - 2020
James Evans Obituary
James Evans

Newark Valley - Newark Valley resident Jim Evans, 71, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York on February 14, 2020. Jim was born September 11, 1948 in Buffalo, New York. He worked for Sears Roebuck almost thirty years and he later worked at the New York State Insurance Fund. He loved talking to people and his joy came from helping others. He would quite literally give the coat off his back to a stranger. Jim always said "It takes all kinds of people to make up this world, and the majority of them are good hearted." He enjoyed bass fishing, searching for collectables, and always hoped for a winning season with the New York Giants. He loved being a big brother to his brother and sisters and was also proud of the many kids he "adopted" along the way who he truly considered family. Above all, he was most proud to be a father to Curt and Scott; and later becoming a grandfather to Colby, Natalie, and Nathan. At his request, no service will be held. He felt very strongly about being remembered as he was in life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Meals on Wheels or your local animal shelter. Happy memories and condolences may be written in Jim's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
