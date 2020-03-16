|
James F. "Jim" Barton
Greene - James F. "Jim" Barton, 89 of Greene, New York passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles E and Mamie Jane Barton and brothers, Emerson, Stanley and Louis. He leaves his wife of 66 years, Doris; his children, Sally Dixon (Ron), James "Jay" Jr., Janet Krusen (Kurt); his grandchildren, James "Trip" Barton III, Elizabeth Brantley (Luke), McKenna Urey (Ethan), Griffen Harter; a great grandson, Jonathan Urey. Born August 9, 1930, Jim was a life-long resident of Greene. He graduated from Greene High School in the Class of 1948 where he lettered in both basketball and football. He went on to attend Colgate University where graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor degree in Russian Studies. He joined the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of Captain and logged over 60 parachute jumps as part of his training despite his intense fear of heights. He finished his active duty stationed at Andrews Air Force Base working in intelligence with the Pentagon and returned to Greene in the late 1950's. Jim was well known for his kindness, generosity and work ethic. He was passionate about his family & friends, his community and horses. True to the end, he was a humble man who respected all he met and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He was one of the founding members of Greene Community Services and served in the role of president. He served many years on the Raymond Foundation as its president as well and as a member of the Greene Village Board. Jim was an accomplished businessman. His entrepreneurial spirit started at an early age when he could be found peddling horseradish from his wagon to residents of the village. He went on to be an active principal in several businesses including B & B Builders Supply, Chenango Sales, Maple Hill Golf Course and Thunder Corporation. Jim's love of horses also started as a child. His interest was furthered as an adult and passed on to his children as all became active in the quarter horse industry. He and his family showed, bred and raced quarter horses. Up until the age of 87, he could often be found riding his horse "Jimmy". He served in many capacities for the Empire State Quarter Horse Association including as president. He went on to serve at a national level with the American Quarter Horse Association in many capacities including as a member of its Executive committee and as its president in 1989. In 2002, he was inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame in Amarillo, Texas. He believed wholeheartly in the quote, "The outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man" Jim was a natural mentor. He was a living example for his family and all who knew him of how to achieve success while continuing to be a good human being. He will be greatly missed by many. In accordance with his wishes, the services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Greene Community Services, PO Box 388 Greene, NY 13778 or to the American Quarter Horse Foundation, PO Box 32111, Amarillo, TX.79120. Arrangements are under the direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
