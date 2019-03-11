James F. "Rodney" Collins



Binghamton - James F. "Rodney" Collins 70, of Binghamton, NY passed away after a brief illness with his family by his side on March 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Edward D. and Alice C. Collins. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Reva Collins; Heather (Greg) Horton; Daniel (Kiley) McAvoy; 5 grandchildren Cameron, Cade, and Kieran Horton, Nathan Dirig and Dawson McAvoy; sister Patricia A. Collins; brother Edward M. (Susan) Collins and their children Maura and Brendan Collins DO; Thomas (Mary) Collins and their children Devin (Sarah), Caitlin (Matt) McMahon, Megan (Tom) Munson; as well as several great nieces and nephews that he dearly loved. Rodney graduated from North High School in 1966. One of the most cherished times of his life was being the sole-proprietor of Collins' Tavern on Binghamton's East Side where he built many lifelong friends. Rodney was known by so many as a generous and loyal friend. Rodney began as an electrician in 1973 and became a Master Electrician for the IBEW Local #325 where he retired in 2010 at age 62 after 8 years as Business Manager. He returned to work 2 months later at Lourdes Hospital where he thoroughly enjoyed working and socializing in traffic control until January of 2019. He was a board member of the School-to-Careers partnership through BOCES. Rodney loved going to Myrtle Beach and golfing, making friends everywhere he went. He loved sports and was especially proud of his trip to a Notre Dame Football game a few years ago. Nothing was more important than his family and friends, especially his 5 grandsons who he was extremely proud of and loved following their interests and endeavors. Rodney was an extremely selfless man, who will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904 from 4 until 7pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:30am on Saturday at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Binghamton Professional Firefighters Cancer Fund 4 Loretta Drive Binghamton, NY 13905. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary