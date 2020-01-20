|
|
James F. Furgeson
Jimmer took his last breath in the arms of his wife, and left for his eternal fishing hole, Friday, January 17th. He was predeceased by parents Marlyne and Francis, siblings Kitty, Kim, and Jay. He is survived by wife of 40 years, Kathy, children, Crista and James Jr. and grandson Aydan. Also, three brothers Jake, Jef (Mona), and Joe (Heather), three sisters in law Janet, Diane, Joanne and brother in law Robert, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He lead a life of adventure, loved fishing, hunting, and NASCAR with friends. The most opinionated man that would give you the shirt off his back. The world will be too quiet without you around! Services will be held Friday, January 24th from 4-7, at the Boulevard United Methodist Church, on the corner of Floral Ave and Grand Blvd. Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghmamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020