James (Fee) Fiori
Johnson City - James "Fee" Fiori passed away April 2, 2019 at Mercy House. He is survived by the love of his life, Judie Poteran, his mother Dorothy Fiori, daughter Kimberly Fiori (Marianne) and their son Capy, brother Dennis Fiori (Carole), sister Christine Young (Cliff), life-long best friend John Bertoni, cooking mentor Aunt Sylvia Gance, Michael and Natalie Poteran who were very special to him, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father Orlando Fiori. Fee deeply appreciated the love and support of countless dear friends helping to make his battle a bit easier. You'd often find Fee in the kitchen cooking up an Italian storm while rooting for his Cleveland Browns as the eternal optimist he was. His signature "Fee's Crushed Hot Peppers" were grown, dehydrated, and blended for gifts to anyone he met. He was a grateful member of Boulevard United Methodist Church, a proud volunteer at Schorr Family Firehouse Stage and a 42-year fraternal brother of the Sons of Italy, Endicott. Fee enjoyed playing golf anywhere his travels took him, but his favorite round was in Aruba while on his most memorable vacation with Judie.We would like to thank all the compassionate caregivers who helped Fee through his 10-year battle with prostate cancer. In lieu of flowers, please extend donations in memory of Jim Fiori to Mercy House at 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13960.You may pay your respects to Jim at Leon Pucedo Funeral Home 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, Monday from 11:00 to 1:00 with a service to immediately follow.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 6, 2019