James Francis ForanOn September 23, 2020; at the University of Vermont Medical Center. At age 75, Jim Foran, lost his long hard-fought battle to recover from a neurological assault, which happened on November 27, 2017. His will to survive was as strong as his heart was big. Jim only lived in Vermont for two years and enjoyed living on Lake Champlain. He spent most of his life in Chenango County, NY. Where he and his family lived for 43 years at the "Cabins in the woods", which he built with friends and family. He lived every day to its fullest and he always said he was blessed. His family was always his first love. He always tried to care for them, even when they were grown, with families of their own. They were always with him, even as distance separated them.Jim was the second son of Thomas Foran and Dolores Gaffney Foran.Jim, served as a Lieutenant in the NYS National Guard. He was a Town Justice, for the Town of Coventry, for 13 years. One of his favorite duties was to perform Marriages. He married couples he did not know, as well as friends and friends children, employees, nephew and even his own son in an apple orchard. What fun; it could be in a restaurant, at home, bowling alley, by a lake in the Adirondacks. He was happy to provide families with a wonderful service.Jim attended BCC and SUNY Binghamton when it was known as Harper College. He spent most of his time managing others peoples businesses. He was a Manger for Victory Markets; he worked for the Chamber of Commerce of Chenango County, managing their On Job Training program; he was the Operations Manager for Page Print in Greene, NY for many years; Business Manager for the Catholic Schools of Broome County, for the Diocese of Syracuse; and Operations Manager for CH Thompson, in Binghamton. In 1998, he started his own company; TJ Powdercoaters, Inc., and in 2002 he started, TJ Powder Technologies Inc. He retired in 2014, from daily operations of TJPowdercoaters, Retirement was a little too slow for him, so he went to work part time at the Home Depot in Johnson City. He really enjoyed working with and helping people in any way he could. He worked there till he moved to Vermont, in 2019. He retired TJ Powder Technologies in Dec. 2019.Jim was a man of great faith, and was always happy to help others. He was a member of St. James Catholic Parish in Johnson City. He served as a Parish Council member for 6 years and many committees and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was not a joiner by any means but when Msgr. Owens, tapped him on the shoulder, he was always willing to help. He also participated in training and was commissioned as a lay minister for the Diocese of Syracuse. During his time with the Catholic Schools he worked and assisted many parishes. He always felt blessed that he could help many of the local pastors in Broome County.Jim, is survived by his wife and partner of 52 year, Theresa Smith Foran. Their children: Michelle and Dr. Jason White of Connecticut and grandchildren: Makenzie, Donovan, Aidyn, Lia, Ian and Fionn. Connaire and Allison Foran of Vestal and grandsons: Liam, Evan, and Ryan. Colin and Lisa Foran of Pennsylvania and grandchildren: Meara, Raina, Lynea and Elias. Devin and Jocelyn Foran of Vermont and twin granddaughters: Anwyn and Brenna.Brothers: Thomas (deceased) and Janice Foran, nieces Cindy, Kelly ,Erin, Tammy and nephew Scott of Texas, John Foran (deceased) of Texas. Patrick and Dorothy of California, nieces Megan, Susan and nephew Patrick. Sisters: Susan (deceased) Mary Escamilla of Binghamton, niece Kathleen, nephews Tomas and Joseph. Theresa Vitale of Texas nieces, Katie, Caroline and Chrissy. Kathleen and Glen Tait of Chenango Forks, NY.Many cousins live in the area and others live across the country. We stay connected by email. We realize that Covid-19 will prevent many from attending, which we truly understand. We ask you to keep us in your prayers. We will gather together later in the future.Mass will be held and St. James Church, 147 Main St in Johnson City, NY on Friday, October 9th at 12:30 PM. The family will greet family and friends one hour before Mass. Following Mass we will go directly to our ancestral cemetery, St. Francis Xavier Cemetery located in Friendsville, Pa. We welcome all to join us at the cemetery, following internment, a boxed lunch will be available on the cemetery grounds. In keeping with social distancing we will gather outside .Please let us know if you can gather with us by email at TJ PowderTech@aol.com with the number attending and if you request a vegetarian lunch.In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made directly to St. James Parish, 147 Main St. Johnson City, NY or Addison County Home Health and Hospice, Inc. PO Box 754 Middlebury, VT. 05753We thank JF Rice's Funeral Home 150 Main Street Johnson City, NY for assisting us with arrangements.