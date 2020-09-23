1/1
James Frederick Crawford Sr.
1941 - 2020
James Frederick Crawford Sr.

Oakland, PA - James F. Crawford Sr., 79, of Oakland, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home.

Jim was predeceased by his parents Nelson Crawford and Kathryn Barnard; a granddaughter Calene Crawford; a sister-in-law Geraldine Stone; and a brother-in-law Daniel Klym.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Kathleen. Four sons and daughter-in-law's James Jr. (Kyra), Tobin (Virginia), Brian (Nicole) and Chad (Shannon); six grandchildren Erin (Nick), Kevin, Dylan, Gavin, Bradley and Miles; five great grandchildren Owen, Logan, Fletcher, Hanley and Verne; siblings Beverly (Gerry) Parks, Carole Klym, Roger, Ron (Sue) Crawford; in-laws Duane (Larene) Barton, Ron Stone, Patricia (Robert) Wayman; and a large extended family.

Jim was in the Army and retired as a signalman from the railroad after 30 years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna, PA.

Interment will be held at the Lanesboro Cemetery in Lanesboro, PA.

The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lanesboro Cemetery Association. Please mail to Lanesboro Cemetery Association 402 Main St. Susquehanna, PA 18847.

Masks will be required for entry into the Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
SEP
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
