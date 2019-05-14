|
|
James G. Duffy
Binghamton - James G. Duffy 89 of Binghamton, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He is predeceased by his loving wife Louise Duffy and his sisters Jane Duffy and Rita Sheehan. He is survived by his four Children: Paul, Tom, Jim (wife Laurie) and David. Six Grand Children: Nicole, James, Ryan, Jenna, Kelly and Haley. One Great Grandchild, Liam. He was a graduate of St. Patrick Academy, Syracuse University - Triple Cities College (now Binghamton University) and Cornell Law School. He was a veteran of the Korean war and served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate Corp. He was a member and lector of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Binghamton and volunteered at Meals on wheels. He was an active practitioner of law for many years locally under James G. Duffy Law office. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 2 p.m. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jim's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, 85 Walnut Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 15, 2019