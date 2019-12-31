Resources
James "Jim" Gennarelli passed away December 15, 2019. Jim was born in Binghamton, New York May 28, 1938 and moved to Florida in 2000 and has been an Apollo Beach resident since 2006. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Jan Hungate; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Nicole; and grandson, Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marilyn Gennarelli, Lucille Cucci, and Anthony Gennarelli. Jim will be remembered for all of the stories he would share and his sense of humor. Funeral Mass will be held January 4, 2020 at 10 am at Saint Anne's Catholic Church in Ruskin, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to his favorite charity, St. Jude's, in Jim's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
