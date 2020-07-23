James Gorman



Binghamton - James Gorman, 75, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 19, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Louis and Grace Gorman; brothers Joseph and Louis George. He is survived by his siblings Grace Ann McNeill and her family, Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Rose) Ford and family, Mrs Elizabeth Sparby and family, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas (Judy) Gorman and family; good friend Mailman Jim. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Binghamton City School District. He was a natural caregiver, loved by many and will be dearly missed. A Graveside Service will be held on July 31, 2020 at 1pm with Military Honors in the Veterans Section of Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store