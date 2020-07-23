1/1
James Gorman
1944 - 2020
James Gorman

Binghamton - James Gorman, 75, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 19, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Louis and Grace Gorman; brothers Joseph and Louis George. He is survived by his siblings Grace Ann McNeill and her family, Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Rose) Ford and family, Mrs Elizabeth Sparby and family, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas (Judy) Gorman and family; good friend Mailman Jim. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Binghamton City School District. He was a natural caregiver, loved by many and will be dearly missed. A Graveside Service will be held on July 31, 2020 at 1pm with Military Honors in the Veterans Section of Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Veterans Section of Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
