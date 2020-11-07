James H. Burnard



James H. Burnard passed away October 28th at the age of 90.



He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from US postal service.



He will now join his siblings that passed before him. Robert Burnard, Ethel Gale, Donna Lake and Jack Burnard. Uncle Jim never married and was generous to his nieces and nephews that survive.



He always loved the lottery and his favorite pastime was wagering on the ponies! Funeral services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK.



May he rest in peace.









