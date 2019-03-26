|
James H. Button
Owego, New York - James H. Button, 84, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Jim was predeceased by his parents, James and Esther Button; two sisters, Jean Traver, Esther Mae Trexel. He is survived by his three children, James Button Jr., April Leri and Jerry Kenhart, Susan Button-DiRienzo; four grandsons, Damen, Caleb, Kyle and Austin; mother-of-his-children, Sally Button; sister, June Packer; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Life Celebration services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Broadway Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Jim's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019