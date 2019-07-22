Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
James H. Ford

James H. Ford Obituary
James H. Ford Sr.

Binghamton - James H. Ford, Sr. 84, of Binghamton died on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Marcus and Marion Ford, and daughter in law Lynn Ford. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Lois Ford; sons and daughter in law James Jr. and Cynthia Ford; John Ford and Joan Hopkins; daughter and son in law LuAnn and Leslie Baker; sister Kathleen Reynolds; 6 grandchildren Amy Ford, Alicia Ford and Stephen Reyes, Michele and Wade Fox, Marcus Ford and Megan Garey, Lori Baker, Lindsay and Daniel Sorensen; great grandchildren Rylee, Easton, Owen, Evelyn, Lucas; also several nieces and nephews. He retired from Singer Link and was a veteran of the Army. He was an avid Yankee fan and loved to hunt, fish and work in his garden. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr. Klush and the Lourdes at Home Team for their compassionate care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 22 to July 23, 2019
