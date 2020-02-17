|
James "Jim" Haines
Owego - James "Jim" Haines, 82, of Owego passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 with his family by his side. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Arnold "Abe" and Anna Haines; son, Jeffrey Haines. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Esther Haines; four children, James Haines, Randy Haines, Tom Haines, Jocelyn (Ryan) Kline; seven grandchildren, Josh Haines, Kelli Hall, Nicole Haines, James Haines, Brandi Gaylord, Adalynn Kline, Alaura Kline; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Halliday, several nieces and nephews; dear friend, Bill White. Jim was a member of the Plumber and Pipefitters's Local #112 and the vice president of the Albino Buck Hunting Club. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Pastor Wayne Sibrava, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepherd Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Condolences may be made to Jim's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020