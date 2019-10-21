Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jim) Harding Obituary
James (Jim) Harding

Endwell - James (Jim) Harding, 81, of Endicott passed away Sunday morning October 20, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Dorothy (Tupy) Harding, two daughters and sons-in-law Cheryl and John Ziller, Lisa and Brian Pish, his loving grandson Cameron Ziller, two brothers-in-law Ray Welch and Gary Tupy, two nieces Terri (Welch) Vaughn and Lori Welch, his nephew Roger (Sue) Welch, also many cousins and friends. He was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a retired employee of Good Year Tires, Binghamton and Sears Department Store. Jim was a nut roll (Holy Rollers) volunteer at St. Mary's Church, he enjoyed watching his grandson Cameron's baseball games, and loved playing his on-line video casino games. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 9:30 am from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Orthodox Church. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. The Rev. Nathaniel Choma will hold a Parastas Service Wednesday 6:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Harding may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now