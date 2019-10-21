|
James (Jim) Harding
Endwell - James (Jim) Harding, 81, of Endicott passed away Sunday morning October 20, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Dorothy (Tupy) Harding, two daughters and sons-in-law Cheryl and John Ziller, Lisa and Brian Pish, his loving grandson Cameron Ziller, two brothers-in-law Ray Welch and Gary Tupy, two nieces Terri (Welch) Vaughn and Lori Welch, his nephew Roger (Sue) Welch, also many cousins and friends. He was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a retired employee of Good Year Tires, Binghamton and Sears Department Store. Jim was a nut roll (Holy Rollers) volunteer at St. Mary's Church, he enjoyed watching his grandson Cameron's baseball games, and loved playing his on-line video casino games. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 9:30 am from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Orthodox Church. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. The Rev. Nathaniel Choma will hold a Parastas Service Wednesday 6:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Harding may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019