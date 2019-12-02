|
|
James Hawley
On Monday, November 25, 2019, James Hawley, devoted husband and father, passed away at the age of 79 after a brief illness. He left this world in his home, on his terms, surrounded by family, in Pearland Texas.
Jim was born on June 18 1940 in Scranton, PA to James E and Elizabeth (Brace) Hawley. He grew up in Johnson City, NY, graduated from Broome Community College and then worked; eventually leading operations at several Binghamton, NY area industrial facilities over a long career. Later in life, he drove school buses for the Johnson City School District after which he retired to Texas to be closer to family. On September 28, 1963, he married Donna Marie Ferrera. They raised two sons in the Town of Binghamton, Michael and Kevin.
Jim had a passion for hard work. This was obvious to all who knew him. After suffering a heart attack at age 48, his recovery was so spectacular his story was featured in advertising for the hospital's cardiac care department.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James, his mother, Elizabeth as well as his sisters Judith and Patricia.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna, and his two sons, Michael and Kevin.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 992-7200.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the at .
Condolences may be sent to the Hawley family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019