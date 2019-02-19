|
|
James "Jimmy" Heatherman
- - James "Jimmy" Heatherman, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 15, 2019. From the carousel at Rec Park to bartending, and on to his retirement, Jimmy served generously with his unique humor. His practical jokes will be missed by many especially his wife Joyce, children Teresa and Dan (Ashley Sodan) grandchildren Khloe and Madison, and his beloved companion Bailey.
Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Judy, brothers Raymond, Jerry, and Skip. He is survived by sisters Diane, Joanie, Sharon, brothers Richard and Paul and extended family mother-in-law Charlene Lasky, brothers and sisters- in- law Ray and Saundra, Bill, Tom, and Terri Lasky, sister- in- law Betty and brother- in- law Ron Ellis, several nieces and nephews.
His love of family was eclipsed only by his love of animals. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be sent to the Broome County Dog Shelter at Cutler Pond.
The family will receive friends at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street Binghamton on Wednesday from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. Monsignor John P. Putano on Thursday at 10 am at SS Cyril & Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the spring at Slovak Catholic Cemetery.
Kindly share your reflections of Jim's life on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019