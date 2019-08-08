Services
Rest Haven Funeral Homes - Rockwall
2500 State Highway 66 East
Rockwall, TX 75087
(972) 771-8641
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home
Rockwall, VT
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Rest Haven Funeral Home
Rockwall, VT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church
9470 Co Rd 213
Forney, TX
James J. "Jim" Corcoran


1930 - 2019
James J. "Jim" Corcoran Obituary
James "Jim" J. Corcoran

Heartland - James "Jim" J. Corcoran, age 89, of Heartland, TX, passed away July 23, 2019. He was born March 28, 1930, in Binghampton, NY, to Edward L. Corcoran and Cecelia R. (Green) Corcoran. Jim graduated from Broome Community College in 1952. He graduated Magma Cum Laude with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1974 from the University of Vermont. He retired from I.B.M. as a Program Manager in 1990 after 30 years of service. After retirement, he did work a few years doing taxes for H. & R. Block. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. While living in Burlington, VT, Jim loved to race sailboats and was a member of the Mallets Bay Boat Club. His sailboat was the Yellow Jacket and people knew him as "Captain Jim." He raced and won the Mayors Cup Regatta held on Lake Champlain, VT and loved to raise funds and race in the "M.S." Regatta. He lived in Palm Harbor, FL, for over 20 years before moving to TX. He is survived by his wife: Dorothy (Himko) Corcoran; sons: Bob Corcoran and wife Barbara of Broken Arrow, OK, and Ron Corcoran and wife Leah of Heartland, TX; daughters: Barbara Keiser and husband Chuck of Binghampton, NY, Kathleen Finck of Tamarac, FL; grandsons: Skyler and Spencer Finck; granddaughters: Charlene Keiser and Kimberly Corcoran; and brother: John Corcoran and wife Marge of Charlotte, NC. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward Corcoran of Kirkwood, NY, and sister Mary Yudin of Binghamton, NY. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 9470 Co Rd 213, Forney, TX 75126. A gathering of family and friends will take place Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location, with a rosary beginning at 7:00 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 8, 2019
