James McMahon
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Montrose, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
James J. McMahon, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Regional Hospital in Scranton, PA. He was born in Binghamton, NY to the late Joseph and Teresa (Kane) McMahon.

Jim is survived by his sister, Ann (Dean) Tucker of Mansfield, TX and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, William T. McMahon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Philip S. Rayappan. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements provided by Dan Regan Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019
