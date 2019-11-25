Services
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
James J. Melchior

James J. Melchior Obituary
James J. Melchior

Pomona Park, FL - James Joseph "Jim" "Big Jim" Melchior, 80, of Pomona Park, FL, passed from this life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home following an extended illness. Born in Dover, New Jersey, he resided in Putnam County for the past 3 years moving there from Chenango Forks, NY. Jim served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a pipe coverer with Local Union #32 in Newark, NJ and with Local Union #673 in Rhode Island. In between his work with the Unions, Jim had owned and operated his own auto body shop, Jim's Service, in Portland, PA for several years. In his leisure time, Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles, tinkering with cars and watching Westerns on television.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan P. Melchior, his parents, Daniel C. Melchior and Millicent Elizabeth Schaufler Melchior, 2 sons, James E. Howard and Mark A. Melchior and a brother, Richard Melchior.

Jimmy is survived by his children, Russell Howard (Angela) of Delaware, NJ, Jennie Cary (John) of Chenango Forks, NY, David Howard (Donna) and Lisa Lepre (Todd), all of Bartonsville, PA, 4 brothers Daniel C. Melchior (Camilla) of Mendham, NJ, John F. Melchior (Elizabeth) of Greenville NC, Walter A. Melchior of Binghamton, NY and Eric L. Melchior (Lynette) of Newbern, NC, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
