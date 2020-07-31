James J. MeyerCincinnati, Ohio - James J. Meyer of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at his daughter Terri's residence in Endwell, New York on July 30. Jim was predeceased by his first wife Dolores, with whom he shared seven children; his second wife Judy; and his eldest son James. He is survived by six children: John, Terri (Blosser), David, Janice (Villari), Bob, and Patrick; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Dad's greatest joys in life were his faith, his large and still-growing family with all the noisy chaos of family gatherings, his woodworking projects such as jungle animals for the grandkids and Cincinnati Bengals clocks, and his constant "projects" that allowed him to use his hands and tools - lots of tools! For most of his life he was an active member of St. Clare Church, a member of Holy Name Society, and a member of the Knights of Columbus - all in Cincinnati. Dad was proud of his 27 years as a professional firefighter in the Cincinnati Fire Dept., but he also enjoyed retirement as an avid fan of the Reds and Bengals and a caregiver to both his wives. Words cannot begin to capture Dad's personality: loving, gentle, joking, devout, kind, compassionate, industrious, supportive - a true gift to all his family and friends. As Dad's health declined in recent years, his great sense of humor prevailed and his lovable nature shone brightly.Calling hours will take place at Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott on Tuesday, August 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30, after which Dad will travel to Ohio for a private burial at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dad's memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.