James J. Morrison
1941 - 2020
James J. Morrison

Sarasota, FL - February 28, 1941 - August 1, 2020

James J. Morrison (Jim), age 79, passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in Binghamton, NY and relocated to Sarasota, FL after retiring from the Binghamton Police Department. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967.

Jim was predeceased by Virginia, his wife of 54 years. He is survived by son Jim and daughter in law Joan of Atlanta, GA.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Arrangements provided by Jennings Funeral Home of Sarasota.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
