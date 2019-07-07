|
|
James John Jurbala
- - In the afternoon of May 11, 2019, Jim Jurbala moved on to his next adventure. During his 51 years with us, Jim had enough adventures and surrounded himself with enough amazing people to have spanned many lifetimes. His real talent was meeting people and keeping them close. Everyone he met became his friend, and a friend for life.
Born to Michael and Shirlee Jurbala on September 28, 1967, he grew up along with his big brother Michael on Binghamton's west side, and was the person everyone wanted to be around. After high school, Jim studied photography at the Fashion Institute of Technology and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.
Subsequent to living and working in Nantucket, Mass., Jim was hired by Chef Todd English as General Manager of his famous restaurants, "Olives" and "Kingfish Hall" in Boston. Jim went on to exhibit his talents at a number of restaurant kitchens as well as training students at SUNY Alfred School of Culinary Arts. His talents, though, shined brightest in the kitchens of the friends and family he loved the most, whether it be on the beach in Carlsbad with "The Boys", making grilled cheeses on Christmas Eve with Michael and Judy, or kicking Carlie out of her kitchen after she would challenge him to whip up a recipe of obscure ingredients.
He had a love of everything Jimmy Buffett and not only chased, but found and lived, the places and feeling of Buffett's lyrics. Until we meet him again in Margaritaville, he leaves behind his father, Michael Jurbala and his second wife, Dolores, his brother, Michael and wife, Judy, and his niece, Rachael of whom he was so proud. His mom, Shirlee departed in 2012 to get things ready for him, and his beautiful dog, Kevin, didn't want to stick around without him and bounded off to heaven to meet him in June. Jim had the most devoted, crazy and lifelong friends who stuck with him through both the good and tough times, including the amazing Carlie DiPaola, Steve Miller, Dave Gardner, Mark Olmstead, Steve Brundage, Doug Springer, and so many more.
It was an honor and privilege to have had Jim in our lives, and until we all see him again, a celebration of his life will be held on July 12, 2019 at Roberson Center, 30 Front Street, Binghamton from 2pm-6pm with a prayer and remembrance service at.3:30pm led by Brother Kevin Kriso, of Mt. Iranaeus and St. Bonaventure University. Please join us.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019