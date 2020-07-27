1/
James Joseph Bowie
James Joseph Bowie

Lynchburg, Va - James Joseph Bowie, 63, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2020 at his home. Born on July 25, 1956 in Binghamton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward F. Bowie and late Suzanne W. Kulp.

Jim graduated from Chenango Forks High School where he was a proud member of the CF wrestling, lacrosse, and the 1973 and 1974 championship Forks football teams. After graduation, he traveled to Colorado, Florida and Virginia to pursue his career as a master carpenter. It was in Virginia that he found peace. However, he continued to be an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies. Throughout his life, he felt an innate connection to Jim Bowie of the Alamo and collected associated memorabilia that he cherished.

He is survived by his sisters, Debra (Joel) Laczak of Harpursville, N.Y., Lisa (Craig) Jacobs of Auburn, N.Y.; his brothers, Michael of Binghamton, N.Y., Steven of Macculenny, Fla., and William (Mary Jo) of Binghamton, N.Y., He is also survived by his very special friends: Debbie Bowie, Tim Woodruff and Tim Mooney. He has several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews who will dearly miss him.

Per his request, Jim was cremated at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Lynchburg, Va.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

"Keep your powder dry, Pilgrim."

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
