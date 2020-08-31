James Joseph Repp



Apalachin - James Joseph Repp of Apalachin, NY passed away on August 29th, 2020 at age 76.



Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Helen (Dougher), parents Alexander (Joe) and Anna Repp, brothers David and Ed, and beloved grandson Alexander Repp.



He is survived by his children, Joseph and Michelle Repp of Minnetrista, MN, John Repp and fiancée Robyn Gilg of Endicott, NY, and Jason and Sharon Repp of Binghamton, NY. He will be tremendously missed by grandchildren, John Perestam, Karyn Palmer, Ashley, Madison, Brian, Emily, and Mitchell Repp. Additionally, he is survived by many special people, including his nieces, Lynn Yetsko and Kim Petcosky, many great nieces and nephews, and Patrick Fitzsimmons.



Jim graduated from Seton Catholic Central, St. Bonaventure University and spent 30 years with IBM in engineering and manufacturing management. He loved fishing, hunting, golf and following his "Orange teams" Syracuse and Clemson. Jim dedicated extensive time to the community over the years, including coaching baseball, participating in the Dick's Open, and stocking trout. However, Jim's deepest satisfactions came from spending time with his grandchildren, sharing wisdom of the woods, quietly casting into a trout pool and helping others find the path of living a purposeful life. It was in these moments his inner light shown brightest.



Jim lived life with strong empathy for others, deep creativity and ability to dream big dreams! These wonderful character traits will live on in those who knew and loved him.



A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ambrose in Endicott, NY on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy House in Endicott, NY.









