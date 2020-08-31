1/1
James Joseph Repp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Joseph Repp

Apalachin - James Joseph Repp of Apalachin, NY passed away on August 29th, 2020 at age 76.

Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Helen (Dougher), parents Alexander (Joe) and Anna Repp, brothers David and Ed, and beloved grandson Alexander Repp.

He is survived by his children, Joseph and Michelle Repp of Minnetrista, MN, John Repp and fiancée Robyn Gilg of Endicott, NY, and Jason and Sharon Repp of Binghamton, NY. He will be tremendously missed by grandchildren, John Perestam, Karyn Palmer, Ashley, Madison, Brian, Emily, and Mitchell Repp. Additionally, he is survived by many special people, including his nieces, Lynn Yetsko and Kim Petcosky, many great nieces and nephews, and Patrick Fitzsimmons.

Jim graduated from Seton Catholic Central, St. Bonaventure University and spent 30 years with IBM in engineering and manufacturing management. He loved fishing, hunting, golf and following his "Orange teams" Syracuse and Clemson. Jim dedicated extensive time to the community over the years, including coaching baseball, participating in the Dick's Open, and stocking trout. However, Jim's deepest satisfactions came from spending time with his grandchildren, sharing wisdom of the woods, quietly casting into a trout pool and helping others find the path of living a purposeful life. It was in these moments his inner light shown brightest.

Jim lived life with strong empathy for others, deep creativity and ability to dream big dreams! These wonderful character traits will live on in those who knew and loved him.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ambrose in Endicott, NY on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy House in Endicott, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved