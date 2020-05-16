James KolpakasVestal - James W. Kolpakas, age 72, passed away on the evening of May 11th, 2020 of natural causes. He was longtime resident of Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was predeceased by his parents, Wanda and Victor Kolpakas; and his brother, Thomas V. Kolpakas. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Mangan (John) ; their children, Zachary Mangan (Kate) and Sarah Miller (Jody); and their grandchildren, Nash and Magolia; his brother, Robert Kolpakas (Theresa); their children, Roberta G. Kolpakas (James), and Alexis Duda (Stephen), Christopher Kolpakas, Mary Kolpakas and Clara Kolpakas; and their granddaughter, Emily. Jim had Organic Brain Syndrome (a lack of short-term memory retention) as a result of a car accident and coma in 1970. He has been a resident of many support homes and facilities over the fifty years since the accident. He was a longtime client at the ARC Day Treatment program. The Kolpakas family wishes to thank all those who have shared in Jim's life. Special thanks to the staff at the Vestal Park Center for their love and care for Jim over the past years. Jim's life was changed in a moment but his will, sense of humor and penchant for noticing details made for an enjoyable and interesting man. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in Jim's name to the Roberson Museum and Science Center, 30 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905. There will be no services. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.