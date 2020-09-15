1/1
Coventry - James L. Cyr, 69 of Coventry passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was predeceased by a daughter, Laura; parents, Donald and Audria Cyr and by a sister, Mary Callahan. Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; son, James P. Cyr; daughter, Carrie Cyr; 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Connie Cyr, Raymond and Darlene Cyr; sister, Teresa Dodge and several nieces and nephews. Jim owned and operated Greene Sanitary Service and he farmed land in Coventry for many years. Friends of the family may call Saturday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
