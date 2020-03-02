|
James L. Eggleston
Harpursville - James L. Eggleston, 87 passed away on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly K. Eggleston, 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Keith & Susan (Palmer) Eggleston, Gregory & Wendy (Hill) Eggleston, Bradley & Kathryn (Mayer) Eggleston, grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Brady, Zoe, Eliza & Evan, sister, Marion Brennan and also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Niles, Groff, Osborn, Seymour (Zip) & Gordon, and sister, Genevieve. Jim was a member of the Harpursville United Methodist Church and Eastern Broome Senior Center. He was a 1955 Graduate of Cornell University, taught at Harpursville Central Schools and Broome Tioga BOCES and retired from Family and Children's Society. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Member of CVAS, VP of the Riverview Cemetery Board, and former member of the Colesville Planning Board. He received the Broome County Office of the Aging Volunteer of the Year Award in 2012 and Colesville Rotary Citizen of the Year in 2015. He was a lifelong NY Yankee and NY Giant Fan.
Memorial Services will be held at the Harpursville United Methodist Church, 3500 NY Rte. 79 on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Harpursville United Methodist Church on Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to Harpursville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund PO Box 23 Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020