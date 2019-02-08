Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the home of Kristin Holbert
912 Colesville Rd
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Holbert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. Holbert Obituary
James L. Holbert

Windsor - James Lee Holbert, 64, of Windsor, New York, passed away suddenly on February 5th, 2019. James will be forever remembered by his son Jason Holbert; daughters Kristin Holbert (Michael Kolanda) and Keri Lee Falcon (Jason Falcon); and mother of his children and good friend, Maureen Holbert-Walsh. James also leaves behind his 8 grandchildren, Jordyn Roser, Juliana Jones, Michael Bickham, Ashton, Arielle, and Colton Stone, and Dieter and Callan Falcon. James was an extremely hardworking man who had his own sheetrock company. He was always there for his family when they needed him. James had a deep love for gardening and enjoyed NASCAR and watching classic movies. Our love for him will live on in our memories forever. There will be an informal gathering with the family to pay respects at the home of Kristin Holbert, 912 Colesville Rd, Binghamton, New York, 13904, on Sunday, February 10th, 2019, from 2-5pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now