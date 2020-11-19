1/
James L. Kehl Sr.
1943 - 2020
James L. Kehl Sr.

Binghamton - 6/1/1943 - 11/6/2020

Free at last after a long illness.

Jim was predeceased by his mother Mary, father Louis, and brother Brian. He is survived by his children Jennifer (Jim Sullivan), James Jr, Jason (Dawn), Stephan, and Benjamin (Rita), grandchildren Michael, Tyler, Ashley, Kassandra, Cameron, Jessica, Trevor, Benjamin Jr, Alexander, Brooklyn, Adalynn, and Peyton. along with 4 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held when we can all be together safely.

In lieu of flowers it was dad's wish that donations be made to The Mercy House in Endicott NY for the wonderful care they provide to those in need.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
