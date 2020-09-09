James L Kernan



Meshoppen - James L. Kernan, Sr., 98, of Meshoppen, PA, passed away on September 7, 2020 at the Tunkhannock Manor.



Jim was born in Meshoppen on May 24, 1922, the son of late Mary Ann (Keogh) and Thomas Kernan. He was a graduate of Meshoppen High School and was in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 serving as an aviation machinist stationed in Memphis, TN.



He married Helen Ann Blaha on December 27, 1952. Jim took over the family farm on Briar Ridge and ran a dairy farm until he retired in 1987, raising beef cattle for another 20 years and then continued to tend to the farm until 2018.



Together Jim and Ann raised five children, Ann Marie Muller (Dean) Williamsport, PA, James, Jr. (Janet) Derby, KS, Chris (Cindy) Indianapolis, IN, Douglas, Tunkhannock, PA and Paul, New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Matt Kernan and Nicole Shirk (Matt) and two great-granddaughters, Rooney and Charley all of Indianapolis. He was also Uncle Jimmy to many nieces and nephews.



Jim was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Ann and his three sisters, Elizabeth Bond, Doris Monske, and Ellen Hibbard.



Jim was a member of St. Joachim Catholic Church in Meshoppen and the Meshoppen Men's Club. He cherished the friends he made over the years and always welcomed friends fishing and hunting on his farm. He loved it when friends and neighbors stopped by to visit.



Jim's family would like to thank all who visited him and the friends who provided transportation so that he could continue to attend Mass, go dancing, and play shuffleboard. These acts of kindness were very much appreciated.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 245 State St. Wyalusing, PA 18853 or the American Legion Post 510, Black Walnut River Rd, Laceyville, PA 18623 where Jim loved to dance and visit with friends.



