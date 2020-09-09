1/1
James L. Kernan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L Kernan

Meshoppen - James L. Kernan, Sr., 98, of Meshoppen, PA, passed away on September 7, 2020 at the Tunkhannock Manor.

Jim was born in Meshoppen on May 24, 1922, the son of late Mary Ann (Keogh) and Thomas Kernan. He was a graduate of Meshoppen High School and was in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 serving as an aviation machinist stationed in Memphis, TN.

He married Helen Ann Blaha on December 27, 1952. Jim took over the family farm on Briar Ridge and ran a dairy farm until he retired in 1987, raising beef cattle for another 20 years and then continued to tend to the farm until 2018.

Together Jim and Ann raised five children, Ann Marie Muller (Dean) Williamsport, PA, James, Jr. (Janet) Derby, KS, Chris (Cindy) Indianapolis, IN, Douglas, Tunkhannock, PA and Paul, New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Matt Kernan and Nicole Shirk (Matt) and two great-granddaughters, Rooney and Charley all of Indianapolis. He was also Uncle Jimmy to many nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Ann and his three sisters, Elizabeth Bond, Doris Monske, and Ellen Hibbard.

Jim was a member of St. Joachim Catholic Church in Meshoppen and the Meshoppen Men's Club. He cherished the friends he made over the years and always welcomed friends fishing and hunting on his farm. He loved it when friends and neighbors stopped by to visit.

Jim's family would like to thank all who visited him and the friends who provided transportation so that he could continue to attend Mass, go dancing, and play shuffleboard. These acts of kindness were very much appreciated.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 245 State St. Wyalusing, PA 18853 or the American Legion Post 510, Black Walnut River Rd, Laceyville, PA 18623 where Jim loved to dance and visit with friends.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved