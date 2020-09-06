James L. Macumber
Port Crane - James L. Macumber, 65, of Port Crane, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Hazel; brothers, Daniel Macumber, Harold Macumber, Francis Macumber, Stanley Macumber, Harry Pearsall and Lyle Pearsall and sisters, Barbara White and Dawn Brown. He is survived by his children, Jason Macumber, Shawn Macumber and Becky Warner; grandchildren, Cory Viele, Tylor Macumber, Montessa Warner, Hunter Warner and Hope Macumber and great grandchildren, Delilah and Athena Viele. Services are under the direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
