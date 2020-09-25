James L. McGoryBinghamton - James L. McGory, aged 67 years, died peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home in Binghamton after a three year battle with cancer.Born on November 27, 1952 in Binghamton to James D. and Mary E. (Murphy) McGory, he was predeceased by his father in 1986. He is survived by his mother and his sister, Mary Ellen McGory.Ever mindful that each of us possesses finite resources of time and energy, he was singlehearted in his affections and lifework, devoting himself to genealogical and historical study and research since 1976. He completed 25 years on his master project, a genealogical study of the Irish-American settlement in northwestern Susquehanna County, PA and Broome County, NY, entitled Out Our Way: The Root and Stem of the Irish Settlement at Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania and, similarly, Confluence: The Root and Stem of the Irish Settlement at Binghamton, New York. He strove always after meaningful genealogical research done well.Burial will be private in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitney Point. A Memorial Mass will be offered by Rev. Msgr. Michael T. Meagher at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, 1263 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Friday October 2nd, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.