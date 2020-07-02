James L. Petrovsky
Palm City - James came into the world on July 26, 1928, to loving parents Frank and Tereza Petrovsky. His name was inspired by James the Greater. He was born at Wilson Memorial Hospital and was brought home to Colfax Avenue in Binghamton's First Ward, to his sister Frances and brother Henry.
He joined the Navy following graduating from Binghamton North High School and served on the USS Rochester, a heavy cruiser that was the Admirals Flag Ship in the Mediterranean 6th Fleet. He attended the University of Miami. After returning home, he met the love of his life Lubov "Libby" Shiptenko, and married her at St. Cyril's Catholic Church, November 10, 1951, they had three children, Kathryn, Linda, and Thomas.
Working for IBM for 37 years, he was part of the original team who's miniaturization fostered by solid-state devices, the IBM PC. He was awarded an IBM Fellowship for his development participation in the first IBM Solid State Computer.
Jim had many hobbies throughout his life and shared a love of Barbershop with his wife Libby for over 50 years.
His final breath was on June 24, 2020, at 6:30 AM; he was 91 years old. He will be remembered for his strength and his love and devotion to his family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Lubov (Libby) Petrovsky (Shiptenko), his children Kathryn Edgar Henry, Lynn Heltne - Terry Heltne, Thomas J. Petrovsky - Nancy Petrovsky, his grandchildren Jeffery Petrovsky, Hilary Childs - Matthew Childs and great-granddaughter Parker Lubov Childs.
His Funeral will be Sunday, July 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 3-5 PM service at 5:00 PM. Burial is private (family only) on Tuesday, July 7, at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Family and friends can view the Facebook Live Streaming of the service at: https://www.facebook.com/Aycock-Funeral-Homes-and-Crematory-152631231444987/