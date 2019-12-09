|
James L. Schmeh
Owego - James L. Schmeh, 62, died on December 8, 2019 after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his daughter Amanda Gill and grandson Phoenix Gill of Lockport, NY; his loving siblings Carol Schmeh of Salinas, CA; Beverly Short of No. Tonawanda, NY; Albert (Eleanor) Schmeh of Monroeville, PA; Ruthanne (Richard) Orth of Owego and Thomas Schmeh of Owego, NY. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends also survive. Jim was born in Buffalo, NY on December 18, 1956 to his loving parents William J. and Ruth (Geist) Schmeh, who predeceased him as did his oldest brother William O. Schmeh. Following Kenmore West High School graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his years of service, Jim worked for several companies, eventually spending most of his life self-employed. Jim could build or fix almost anything, and could operate most any piece of heavy equipment. As a teenager, and ever since, he enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He was definitely an outdoors man. Also in his younger years, he raced stock cars and never lost his love for car racing. Jim had a kind heart and loved helping others. He will surely be missed. Jim's family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Rd. Vestal NY 13850 or https://healthcare.ascension.org/Donate. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019