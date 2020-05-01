James L. Yanowiak
Lisle - James L. Yanowiak, 56, went to be with our Lord on April 26, 2020. Jim was predeceased by his parents Jim and Alana Yanowiak and his sister Lisa. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Yanowiak, his brother William Yanowiak, his sister Jennifer Yanowiak and his long time love Bonnie Parisi. He was also survived by many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He went by many nicknames- "Jimmer" to his family, "Holmes" to his brother, "Mario" to his Peach and "Gomba" to his nieces and nephews. He loved being outdoors. Whether it was hiking around the lake, fishing or just sitting on his deck. He loved the LA Rams and especially the Boston Red Sox. Completely devoted to his daughter, he was a loving and kind man. He was adored by his family, friends and coworkers. Hearts are broken by his untimely passing. His memory is a blessing to us all. He will be buried with his parents in Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Services provided by Shea Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Jim.
Lisle - James L. Yanowiak, 56, went to be with our Lord on April 26, 2020. Jim was predeceased by his parents Jim and Alana Yanowiak and his sister Lisa. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Yanowiak, his brother William Yanowiak, his sister Jennifer Yanowiak and his long time love Bonnie Parisi. He was also survived by many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He went by many nicknames- "Jimmer" to his family, "Holmes" to his brother, "Mario" to his Peach and "Gomba" to his nieces and nephews. He loved being outdoors. Whether it was hiking around the lake, fishing or just sitting on his deck. He loved the LA Rams and especially the Boston Red Sox. Completely devoted to his daughter, he was a loving and kind man. He was adored by his family, friends and coworkers. Hearts are broken by his untimely passing. His memory is a blessing to us all. He will be buried with his parents in Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Services provided by Shea Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Jim.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.