James M. Curley



Friendsville - James M. Curley, 90, of Friendsville, (Irish Hill) PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1930 at home in Middletown Township to the late Francis P. and Bridget E. (McInerney) Curley.



Surviving are his five siblings and spouse, Richard Curley, Vestal, NY, Harold Curley, Friendsville, PA, Thomas Curley, Friendsville, PA, Robert and Mary Curley, Montrose, PA, Mary Louise Keenan, Friendsville, PA.



Private Services were held at the family's convenience. Interment is in St. John's Cemetery, Flynn, PA.









