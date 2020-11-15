1/
James M. Curley
1930 - 2020
James M. Curley

Friendsville - James M. Curley, 90, of Friendsville, (Irish Hill) PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1930 at home in Middletown Township to the late Francis P. and Bridget E. (McInerney) Curley.

Surviving are his five siblings and spouse, Richard Curley, Vestal, NY, Harold Curley, Friendsville, PA, Thomas Curley, Friendsville, PA, Robert and Mary Curley, Montrose, PA, Mary Louise Keenan, Friendsville, PA.

Private Services were held at the family's convenience. Interment is in St. John's Cemetery, Flynn, PA.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
