Binghamton, NY - James M. Dickerson, Jr., 59, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, James and sister, Debbie. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Connie; four children and spouses, Angie (Aj), Krista (Anthony), Jim (Jenna) and Rick (Brianna); his grandchildren, Brandon, Julian and Aweis; his mother, Janice; four siblings: Betty (Jim), Brenda (John), Danny (Jennifer) and Steve as well as many nieces and nephews. He grew up in Binghamton and graduated from Chenango Valley High School. Jim always had an interest in cars. Throughout his life, he worked as a service manager at many different dealerships. He always had a passion for people and his customers. He had a love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his boys. You could always find him out at his camp, watching the eagles fly across the river and waiting for the storms to roll in. A special thank you to Binghamton General ICU for their compassion and attentiveness during his final hours. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Binghamton General Hospital, Dialysis Unit.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 4, 2019