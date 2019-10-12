|
Dr. James M. Ludwig, Jr.
Binghamton - On September 29, 2019, longtime Binghamton physician Dr. James M. Ludwig, Jr. died peacefully at his home on Binghamton's south side after a long illness. He is survived by his three sons, James III of Washington, D.C., Jonathan (Pamela) of Vestal, and Peter of Binghamton, as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jim Ludwig was born on March 26, 1929 in Berwick, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Binghamton, attending East Junior and (then) North High School. An Eagle Scout and meteorological enthusiast, he enrolled at Cornell University and after graduation, entered Cornell University Medical School in New York City. While in New York, a friend introduced him to the young lady who would become the love of his life, Emily Ann "Oppie" Keeler, a fellow Binghamtonian then attending Cornell's Nursing School. Oppie and Jim were married in Binghamton in 1952. After obtaining his M.D., Jim entered the U.S. Army Medical Corps, where he attained the rank of major and rose to Chief of Ob-Gyn at the sprawling 97th General Hospital of Frankfurt during a three-year posting in Germany. With their three Army brats in tow, Oppie and Jim returned to Binghamton upon his discharge in 1962, and enjoyed a remarkable 65 years of marriage here until Oppie's death in December 2018. Dr. Ludwig practiced in this area for more than thirty years and was proud to be named "most popular" OB-Gyn in a poll of patients years ago. He was a member of the Binghamton Club and the Binghamton Country Club, where he good-naturedly labored at bowling and golf until no longer able to do so. He loved boating on Cayuga lake and wintering in Florida with his beloved Oppie, and throughout his life remained a stout Yankees fan who loved watching games at home with his wife and sons. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the COPD Foundation.
