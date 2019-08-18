|
|
James M. "Jimmy" Malonis
Hallstead, PA - James Michael Malonis (Jimmy) completed his courageous battle with cancer on Aug 16, 2019, at home in Hallstead, PA with the love of his life, Mary, by his side. He grew up in Johnson City, NY where he spent most of his life and served the community as a JC Firefighter for 26 years. His infectious, jovial, mischievous personality was unique and unmistakable and touched everyone. Even through his noble, lengthy battle, his character was steadfast and he continued to find humor. He was an avid hunter of elk and mule deer on his annual autumn trips to Colorado for 43 years. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. He was a master builder of cornhole boards and an unbeatable self taught champion at the game. Jimmy was a member of the Elks Lodge #2508, Vestal, NY. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Mary Tanner; blessed with his daughter Heather Weston, who was his best friend and meant everything to him; his son, Michael, who he was proud of; and the joy of his heart, his grandchildren Ava, Eli, Brandon, Bryan and Jaxon; his loving sister, Joan Furman; and nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends, including (a brother from another mother) Gary Oney and partner in crime, Vince Vitali, who will dearly miss his laugh, humor, strength, and love. He was predeceased by his parents Michael & Philippina and sister Mary Ann. A celebration of his life will be held on August 23, 2019 at the Elks Lodge #2508, 2701 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal, NY 13850 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, to honor his patriotism, memorial contributions may be made to your local s Project or a local charity to assist Veterans.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019