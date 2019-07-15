|
James Maby
Lanesboro, PA - James Maby, 76, of Lanesboro, PA, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019, surrounded by family at Barnes Kasson Hospital, Susquehanna PA.
He is predeceased by his parents Floyd and Helena Maby, sister Raquel Marlene Reed, and son Greg Maby.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maria Maby, his son; Chris and Tiffany Maby, his grandchildren; Tom, Troy, Bethany, Kamdin, Jackson and Gabriel, his close friend; Arnie Terpstra and several other close friends.
Jim spent many years as an Automotive Service Manager throughout the Southern Tier. He was also a Lifetime member of the Chemical Fire Company, Susquehanna, PA. Jim was dedicated to his community; he was always willing to help out neighbors and friends with their mechanical issues. He loved boating, and spending time with his family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 12:00pm, at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Avenue Susquehanna, PA.
Interment will be at the St. John's Cemetery in Susquehanna, PA
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday July 18th 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Fire Department.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 15, 2019